Shelby Stephens earns President’s Award

SOUTH EUCLID — In Christ the King Chapel on the evening of April 9, Notre Dame College hosted its Honors Convocation, recognizing the students who achieved academic success over the past school year. Softball’s Shelby Stephens of Clayton and football’s Austin Treneff were given The President’s Award for Academic and Athletic Excellence.

The event spotlights the top students on campus in the Division of Arts and Humanities, Division of Business Administration, Division of Nursing, Division of Professional Education, Division of Science and Mathematics along with special awards and honor societies.

“Every year I present an award at this event and I am truly amazed at the high number of student-athletes we have receiving awards,” Director of Athletics Scott Swain said. “I am so proud of the academic accomplishments of all of our student-athletes. They are absolutely achieving great things in the classroom and the laboratory. Falcon student-athletes are expected to excel both academically and athletically… We can certainly say that is being accomplished.”

The President’s Award is presented by Swain, and is a major award given to the top female and male student-athlete in the classroom and in competition each year.

Stephens is a Nursing major at Notre Dame College who holds a GPA of 3.59. She has played in nearly 200 games throughout her career and her performance on the field is highlighted by her ability at the plate. Three times, Stephens has had a season batting average above .300, and she ranks in the top 10 in Notre Dame history in career hits, RBIs and doubles. In 37 games played this season, the native of Clayton, Ohio leads the team with a batting average of .383, 44 hits, 18 runs scored, four home runs and 65 total bases.

Treneff is an Accounting and Computer Programming Major with a 3.95 GPA. He played in all 47 games during his career as a Falcon and was twice recognized for his accomplishments by CoSIDA as he earned two Academic All-American honors, which are given to players who excel both on and off the field. This past season, he was a crucial member of the NDC football team that played in the National Semifinals as the lone senior to start on offense for Notre Dame. Austin was recognized for his ability on the offensive line and was named a finalist for the Gene Upshaw Award.

Stephens https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/04/web1_ShelbyStephens.jpg Stephens