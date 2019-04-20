Historic Photo of the Month

ENGLEWOOD — Toy trains always filled youngsters with dreams of far-away places. This model railroad, once enjoyed by Ron Papp, is part of the ‘Toys from the Past’ exhibit in the Randolph Township History Center, 114 Valleyview Dr., Englewood.

The exhibit includes games and toys enjoyed by youngsters from the 1940s on. There is a toy Army truck with a cannon mounted on it and such items as a game of Tiddlywinks, doll beds, and other trucks. In the center of the oval of the railroad track is a turnpike service plaza.

The History Center will be open from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 5 and May 19. It is usually open on the first and third Sundays of the month, although this schedule can change to accommodate holidays or fundraising events.

Guests are also welcome at all meetings of the Randolph Township Historical Society, held on the second Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the History Center. There is usually a talk after the short business meeting.

This model railroad was once enjoyed by local resident Ron Papp and is part of the ‘Toys from the Past’ exhibit in the Randolph Township History Center. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/04/web1_Historic.jpg This model railroad was once enjoyed by local resident Ron Papp and is part of the ‘Toys from the Past’ exhibit in the Randolph Township History Center. Contributed photo