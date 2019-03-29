Guess What’s New in Reading?

ENGLEWOOD — Easter Sunday is April 21 and that means families will be thinking about Easter egg hunts and Easter bunny baskets loaded with goodies.

This also might be a perfect time for parents to add a book to the basket. Why? Because stories play a vital role in the growth development of children. The books they read and the characters they get to know can become like friends. I’ve selected five bestselling books which are a great way to introduce new words and ideas into a child’s language.

Don’t Push the Button: This is an Easter Surprise board book and is the newest book in Bill Cotter’s bestselling series. This author always has children follow easy, fun directions to arrive at the end of the book. The main character turns into an Easter bunny with eggs that need to be put in a basket. Cutter says he has been a gallant knight, a mean old bear, a ninja with a secret, a slug, a majestic eagle and now a renowned children’s book author and illustrator. He lives in Cleveland, but hopes to spread humor, art and love throughout the universe. His children’s humor is predictable and fresh.

How to Catch a Unicorn: Adam Wallace and Andy Elkerton have the newest book in the NY Times bestselling How to Catch Series featuring one of the world’s most elusive creatures — the Unicorn! Filled with zany traps and lots of rainbow unicorn fun, this is the unicorn book of the year! Can you catch a unicorn? You’ll have to use your brain. The author’s passion is to bring entertainment, energy, humor and joy to children of all ages.

P is for Pterodactyl: Raj Haldar and Chris Carpenter’s newest book is a continuation of “The Worst Alphabet Book Ever Series,” and contains all the letters that misbehave and make words nearly impossible to pronounce. Together these two have turned the traditional idea of an alphabet book on it’s head. This book is perfect for anyone who has been stumped by silent letters or confused by the absurd. This whimsical, unique book takes silent letter entries like “K is for knight” a step further with “The noble knight’s knife nicked the knave’s knee.” Lively illustrations provide clues and alternate words to help readers navigate the text with ease. Everyone from early learners to grown-up grammarians will love this wacky book.

Dog Man — Brawl of the Wild: This book is from author David (Dav) Pilkey, creator of the Captain Underpants Series. He is considered one of the most popular contemporary authors for readers in elementary school. Also, he is a talented artist and inventive humorist as well as a subtle moralist. As a child David was diagnosed with dyslexia and was so disruptive in class teachers made him sit out in the hall every day. From this he has gone on to create award winning and bestselling books for children. If your child likes the Wimpy Kids books they will love Dog Man.

Shadow Weaver: Author MarcyKate Connolly said she once had an imaginary friend who did naughty things like eating directly from a sugar bowl and playing hide-and-seek with her parents without telling them. Now she has written NY Times bestselling children’s books about a young girl who can control the shadows — she is known as a “Shadow Weaver.” Her second book in the series, “Comet Rising,” has just arrived. The story is about Emmeline and Lucas who are asfe from the evil Lady Aisling and her soldiers for the time being. The only thing that mars their peaceful life is Emmeline’s imprisoned former shadow Dar. Then one night the Cerelia Comet, the reason for their magical abilities, returns but it is twelve years too early. As one youngster wrote, “This book is so inspiring! It made me feel more courageous. This is the best book I’ve ever read. I am only ten but this book is awesome and amazing.” This is a great series for 5th graders and above.

The stories these books represent can help a child’s imagination by introducing new ideas to their world. This is why stories are important for children. Have a Happy Easter and happy reading, everyone!

By Marianne Murray-Guess

Reach New and Olde Pages Book Shoppe at (937) 832-3022. New and Olde Pages is located at 856 Union Blvd., Englewood.

