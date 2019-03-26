MVCTC students qualify for national contest

ENGLEWOOD — Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) Business Professionals of America (BPA) students qualified at the recent State BPA Contest to attend the National Conference in Anaheim, CA, May 1-5, 2019.

The following MVCTC students qualified to compete at the National BPA Contest.

• 1st place in the Ohio BPA Computer Network Technology Contest- Caleb Boyd, Computer Network Engineering student from Miamisburg.

• 1st place in the Ohio BPA Global Marketing Team Contest – Business Ownership students Ashley Hunziker (Northmont), Olivia Keihl (Arcanum), Delaney Norton (National Trail), and Keleigh Vogel (Valley View).

• 2nd place in the Ohio Medical Office Management Contest – Chloe Holicki, Medical Office Management student from Miami East.

• 2nd place in the Ohio Systems Administration Using Cisco Contest – Jahcorian Ivery, Computer Network Engineering student from Trotwood.

• Top Five in the Ohio Java Programming Contest – Thane Class, Game Programming and Web Applications student from Twin Valley South.

• Top Five in the Ohio Systems Administration Using Cisco Contest – Jacob Roesle, Computer Network Engineering student from Tri-County North.

• Top Five in the Ohio Database Applications Contest – Kyle Saul, Computer Repair and Technical Support student from Twin Valley South.

• Top Five in the Ohio C++ Programming Contest – Cylas Whiting, Game Programming and Web Applications student from Miamisburg.

Business Professionals of America is the nation’s leading CTSO (Career and Technical Student Organization) for students pursuing careers in business management, information technology, finance, accounting office administration, and other business-related career fields.

With 45,000 members in over 1,800 chapters across 25 states and Puerto Rico, BPA is a co-curricular organization that supports business and information technology educators by offering co-curricular exercises based on national standards.

For almost 50-years, MVCTC has been providing career technical education for 27 partner school districts encompassing five counties, including Darke, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Warren Counties. MVCTC is dedicated to providing in-demand workforce training for youth, adults, and organizations in the Miami Valley.

Staff Report

For more information about MVCTC, please visit www.mvctc.com.

