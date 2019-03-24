Northmont DECA has 11 state champions

COLUMBUS — Last weekend 43 Northmont DECA members traveled to Columbus for the 2019 Ohio DECA Career Development Conference to compete against nearly 1,800 students around the state of Ohio and earn a spot to attend the International Career Development Conference in Orlando, Florida at the end of the April.

Below is the success of the weekend:

• 25 Students Earned Top Ten in Ohio

• 19 Students Qualified for the International Career Development Conference

• 11 Students became an Ohio DECA State Champions

International Career Development Qualifiers, events, and places consist of:

David Richards, David Vennemeyer and Emily Frantz – 1st Place Entrepreneurship Promotion Project

Kyra Rottgen, Emma Sluterbeck, and Julia Presley – 1st Place Financial Literacy Promotion Project

Jenna Fickes, Naomi Admasu, and Eric Woods – 1st Place Learn and Earn Project

Jaden Peeks – 1st Place Sports and Entertainment Series Event

Abigail Brown – 1st Place Principals of Marketing

Emmy Smith and Izzy Caraway – 2nd Place IMC – Event

Christian Hinegardner – 2nd Place IMC – Service

Breckyn O’Shea, Ali Bush, and Morgan Saul – 3rd Place IMC-Product

Jalen Ruby – 4th Pace Innovation Plan

Katherine Fischer – 4th Place Principals of Business Administration

Top Ten in Ohio Include:

Nick Sanders and Maddie Hardwick – IMC Service

Emma Winchester – Principals of Hospitality and Tourism

Isaiah Underwood – Financial Consulting Event

“I cannot begin to express how proud I am of this group of students, said Eric Wagner, Northmont DECA advisor. “It is amazing to see the hard work that for many started in July pay off this past weekend. Also, to have 11 students become state champions is absolutely amazing. This is a testament to our chapter and to the work ethic of the students. I can’t wait to see what happens at the end of April in Orlando at the national conference.”

Austin Smith and Morgan Ross – Franchising Business Plan

Row1 and Row 2, left to right: Christian Hinegardner, Katherine Fischer, Jaden Peeks, Morgan Ross, Kyra Rottgen, Emma Winchester, Morgan Saul, Breckyn O’Shea, Emmy Smith, Ali Bush, Izzy Caraway, Maddie Hardwick. Row 3 and Row 4, left to right: Julia Presley, Abigail Brown, Emma Sluterbeck, Jenna Fickes, Emily Frantz, Naomi Admasu, David Richards, Eric Woods, Jalen Ruby, David Vennemeyer, Isaiah Underwood, Austin Smith, Nick Sanders. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/03/web1_DECA_25.jpg Row1 and Row 2, left to right: Christian Hinegardner, Katherine Fischer, Jaden Peeks, Morgan Ross, Kyra Rottgen, Emma Winchester, Morgan Saul, Breckyn O’Shea, Emmy Smith, Ali Bush, Izzy Caraway, Maddie Hardwick. Row 3 and Row 4, left to right: Julia Presley, Abigail Brown, Emma Sluterbeck, Jenna Fickes, Emily Frantz, Naomi Admasu, David Richards, Eric Woods, Jalen Ruby, David Vennemeyer, Isaiah Underwood, Austin Smith, Nick Sanders. Contributed photo

Nineteen qualify for the International Career Development Conference