Defiance announces fall Dean’s, Honors lists

DEFIANCE — Each semester, Defiance College recognizes students who have attained an outstanding level of academic excellence by naming them to either the Dean’s list or the school honors list.

The honors list is for students achieving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and enrolled in 6-11 semester hours for which letter grades are given. Students who have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and are enrolled in 12 or more semester hours for which letter grades are given are named to the Dean’s list.

Area students that achieved Dean’s List status during the fall 2018 semester include: Brooke D. Gostomsky of Covington, Mackenzie D. Duncan of Dayton, Chelsey M. Stawser of Lewisburg, Jenny L. Holbrooks of Oakwood, Whitney K. Webb of Troy and Kelsie J. Shafer of West Alexandria.

Area students that achieved Honor’s List status during the fall 2018 semester include: Haley S. Patty of Bradford, Jamie C. Kimbler of Huber Heights and Andrew N. Brown of Union.

