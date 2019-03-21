Coss elected to lead student association

FAIRBORN — Union resident, Brianna Coss, was recently elected as president of the Student Affairs Graduate Association at Wright State University for the 2019/ 2020 school year.

Coss is a 2014 graduate of Brookville High School, a 2016 Sinclair graduate and 2018 Wright State graduate with a bachelor’s degree in Psychology. She is currently working on her Masters degree while serving her internship and is employed as a Graduate Assistant in the Leadership Studies department. She also is employed at Rob’s Restaurant in Brookville.

As president of the Student Affairs Graduate Association she will be responsible for the programs and operations of the organization.

Ms. Coss is the daughter of Mike and Nikki Coss of Brookville.

