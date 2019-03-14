Rotary holds Four Way Speech program

CLAYTON — The Northmont Rotary recently held its annual Four Way Speech program. This program is to allow high school students involved in public speaking to demonstrate their speaking skills to the Rotary Club.

The purpose of this is to use the Rotary Four Way Test as the basis of the speech and use it as a platform to highlight the virtues the Test. The Four-Way Test of the things we think, say or do is a test used by Rotarians world-wide as a moral code for personal and business relationships.

The test can be applied to almost any aspect of life. The questions are:

1. Is it the truth?

2. Is it fair to all concerned?

3. Will it build goodwill and better friendships? and

4. Will it be beneficial to all concerned?

Matthew Correll, a sophomore at Northmont High School did an outstanding job with his presentation and will represent the Northmont Rotary at the Rotary District Four Way Speech Contest.

The Northmont Rotary Club meets at noon each Tuesday at Meadowbrook at Clayton, 6001 Salem Ave., Clayton.

Matthew Correll (center) is shown with Northmont Middle School Principal Jarrod Brumbaugh (left), coordinator of the program, and Northmont Superintendent Tony Thomas (right), president of the Northmont Rotary. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/03/web1_MatthewCorrell.jpg Matthew Correll (center) is shown with Northmont Middle School Principal Jarrod Brumbaugh (left), coordinator of the program, and Northmont Superintendent Tony Thomas (right), president of the Northmont Rotary. Photo by Dr. Mike Barrow

Staff Report

Reach the Northmont Rotary Club at (937) 540-0012.

