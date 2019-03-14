Warrant issued for Englewood contractor

DAYTON — A warrant has been issued for the arrest of an Englewood contractor, David C. Spitzer, 69, owner of All Season Remodeling LLC.

Spitzer was indicted March 4 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on numerous felony charges including six counts of grand theft, eight counts of theft and one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

According to the Better Business Bureau website, All Season Remodeling has been in business for 46 years. It is not a BBB accredited business and has an ‘F Rating’ with the BBB, which lists a failure to respond to three complaints filed against the business.

Spitzer is accused of defrauding six couples and a business out of approximately $175,000 for projects that were either not started or not completed. The incidents date from September 2016 to September 2018. Victims include a resident in Butler Township and the City of Riverside.

A couple in Riverside went to police to file a complaint after they failed numerous times to reach Spitzer by phone and then went to his residence and asked for their money to be returned. After he told the couple he did not have the money and would have to refund their money through installment payments they went to Riverside Police.

His arraignment is scheduled for March 19 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. Spitzer could be arraigned sooner if he is located and arrested. The warrant includes extradition from states adjacent to Ohio. He had not been taken into custody as of press time.

Spitzer’s last known address as listed on the warrant is 4761 Old Salem Rd., Englewood.

