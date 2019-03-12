NEF annual auction nets $33,700

CLAYTON — The Northmont Education Foundation held its annual auction March 1 at Meadowbrook at Clayton, its 20th annual fund raising auction.

This year’s auction generated $44,000 in gross funding with a net of $33,700, according to Kevin Schweitzer, a member of the board of trustees. Along with private donations the combined funds will support scholarships and grants awarded each year by the foundation.

Thousands of students benefit from the grants for programs, equipment and supplies made possible from the funds generated at the annual auction. In 2018 more than $61,000 was awarded in scholarships to graduating seniors and $19,000 in grants to staff and students, an increase from 2017.

Another round of scholarship and grant winners will be announced in May. Northmont Education Foundation members hope the scholarship and grant funding increases again this year.

The Northmont Education Foundation was established in 1985 with its first donation of $1,000 from Emery Airfreight.

“We are proud to be the largest education fund within the Dayton Foundation, and we are committed to making a difference for the children in our community,” says Chris Eifert, chair of the Northmont Education Foundation Board of Trustees.

The mission of the Northmont Education Foundation, a tax-exempt, non-profit organization, is to provide funds to enhance the education of students in the Northmont Community through grants and scholarships. NEF is an endowment fund, meaning every donation keeps giving year after year. Community support today, regardless of size, ensures the future of the foundation.

The Northmont Education Foundation board consists of no more than 14 voting members and three permanent non-voting members. These non-voting members represent the Northmont Board of Education, the superintendent, and the Alumni Association. The volunteer trustees represent the community’s interests and seek to fulfill the mission of the foundation through community and donor interaction, focused program management and teacher and student support.

Area residents and community leaders packed the banquet facility Friday at Meadowbrook at Clayton to support the annual Northmont Education Foundation auction. Wellknown local Auctioneer Bob Hogstrom solicits bids during the Northmont Education Foundation auction.

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

