Post 707 officers receive proclamation

UNION — VFW Post 5434 Commander Angela Woods-Swartz presented Union Council with a check for $200 to help fund the city’s annual Easter Egg Hunt at Monday’s city council meeting.

Woods-Swartz made the check presentation to Councilman David Blackwell, who organizes the egg hunt.

The Easter Egg Hunt will take place on Saturday, April 13 in Community Park on Phillipsburg-Union Road at a time yet to be determined.

In addition, Randolph American Legion Post 707 officers were presented with a proclamation from Union Mayor Michael O’Callaghan, commemorating the American Legion’s Centennial Birthday.

Mayor O’Callaghan read the proclamation, “Whereas, The American Legion has played a leading role in initiatives and breakthroughs that have affected the lives of Americans in every community, from the U.S. Flag Code to the G.I. Bill; and whereas, Randolph Post 707 has fulfilled the Legion’s Mission since 1947 through programs such as Special Olympics of Ohio, Gifts for Yanks, Color Guard Squad to present the American Flag at local parades, sporting events and special ceremonies and an Honor Guard to provide area deceased Veterans proper military Honor Ceremony for their service to our country; and whereas, The National American Legion Organization was founded on March 15, 1919 and is celebrating its Centennial in 2019; now, therefore, I, Michael O’Callaghan, mayor of the City of Union, Ohio do hereby proclaim March 15, 2019 as American Legion Centennial Day.”

In other business city council adopted the third and final reading of an ordinance to restrict the delivery of unsolicited written materials to residences in the city.

Advertisements contained in plastic bags have been tossed at the bottom of residents’ driveways and sometimes in yards once a week resulting in litter when those materials are not picked up and discarded by property owners. The materials often get run over as people exit their driveways or return home, which sometimes tears the bag open and causes the paper material to be blown and scattered onto neighboring properties or into the street.

During rain storms the materials often end up in storm sewers causing them to clog.

The ordinance specifies that unsolicited materials must be placed on a porch, if one exists, nearest the front door; or that such materials are securely attached to the front door. If not, the materials must be put through a mail slot on the front door, if one exists, as permitted by the United States Postal Service Domestic Mail Manual, Section 508 Recipient Services, Subsection 3.1.2; or the materials placed between the exterior front door, if one exists and is unlocked, and the interior front door. Where permitted, the materials can be placed in a distribution box located on or adjacent to the premises or securely attached to a hook or within some other receptacle used for the delivery of non-U.S. Mail packages or materials attached to the mailbox post of a premises, if it exists. The materials can also be personally delivered to the owner or occupant, and/or lessee of the premises.

The ordinance also provides that a property owner, lessee or occupant has the right to restrict entry to his or her premises.

Pursuant to Section 501.11 of the City of Union Municipal Code, it is the intent to impose organizational liability for violation of this section committed by an officer, agent, or employee of a business or organization while acting on behalf of the business or organization and within the scope of the officer’s, employee’s or agent’s office or employment. Materials delivered as a package related to multiple businesses, products, goods, services or messages shall apply to the identified distributor of the package of materials.

VFW 5434 donates funds to City of Union’s Easter Egg Hunt