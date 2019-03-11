Science Olympiad B heads for regional

WEST LIBERTY SALEM — Final preparations are being made as the Northmont Science Olympiad Division B (grades 6-9) teams head to the Regional Tournament in Piqua.

The Division B teams have a better understanding of where they rank in the region, after competing in the final Invitational of the season on March 2 at West Liberty Salem.

All three Northmont Division B teams competed in the 30 team event, and the top team scored 317 points, finishing thirteenth in the field. Shady Side Academy, from Pittsburgh, was the top ranking Middle School, scoring 148 points for the first place finish.

Schools in Northmont’s region were Centerville’s Tower Heights Middle School, Magsig Middle School, and Watt’s Middle School, which each placed second, fourth, and ninth, respectively. West Liberty-Salem placed ahead of Northmont by 13 points, and Holy Angels of Dayton placed behind by 81 points. These schools will be the primary Northmont challengers at the Regional Competition.

At West Liberty-Salem, the top winners were the “Crimebusters” chemistry students, with ninth graders Lena Edwards and Sydney Gross earning the first place gold medal in the event, while eighth grade students Reagan Nguyen and Jordan Tucker finished sixth. In the build events, the top winners were sixth grader Lucas Sabin and eighth grade partner Evan Gainey, who scored the silver second place medal in “Battery Buggy;” followed by sixth grader Sydney Asbra, again with build partner Gainey, who also brought home second in “Boomilevers.” The final second place medal for the team was won by ninth grader Ben Loudenslager, teamed with eighth grader Paige VanLuvender, in the study event “Herpetology.”

Loudenslager returned to the podium twice during the awards ceremony, with ninth grade partner Alysson Pahl, to win fourth in “Dynamic Planet;” and then again with eighth grade partner Lia Yang, finishing fifth in “Potions and Poisons.” The final win for the team was a sixth place medal for eighth grader Kollin Borger, paired with ninth grader Andrew Marcum in “Heredity.”

“West Liberty-Salem was our last competition to get ready for Regionals this coming Saturday,” said Northmont Science Olympiad Coach Jim Witters. “We had many last minute schedule changes due to illness on the team, and all partners worked well together doing events that they were not normally in. I am excited for all of the students to be ready to put their best foot forward to qualify for State Competition in April. Go Bolts!”

The Northmont Science Olympiad Division B Teams are funded through the generous support of several local business donors, including First Financial Bank, the Northmont Rotary Club, Ratliff Metal Spinning, Vancon General Contractor, and multiple additional donors. Students interested in science are encouraged to attend weekly meetings at the Middle School, starting in the fall of the year.

Northmont Middle School "Crimebusters" students celebrate their first and sixth place wins at the West Liberty-Salem competition on February 2nd. Pictured back L-R: Reagan Nguyen, Lena Edwards, Sydney Gross; front center: Jordan Tucker. Contributed photo