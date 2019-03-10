Middle School Drama Club to stage 1st play

CLAYTON — This spring, the Northmont Middle School will premier their brand new Middle School Drama Club with the play, Backwards At The Speed Of Light.

Under the direction of Maggie Salata, and the supervision of Mrs. Joy McKarns and Mrs. Janet Ferguson, the Northmont Middle School is proud to welcome the community to a two night performance of this fantastic short play.

Three of Earth’s finest have set off on the Encounter Mission, a thousand-year journey to the planet Syrnac. In order to survive the long mission, Commander Michaelson, Lieutenant Vega, and Dr. Carmine are “Rebooted” every hundred years into adolescent bodies. But just after their first Reboot, they wake to a message from NASA: the mission has been canceled.

Michaelson intends to follow orders and return to Earth, but Dr. Carmine has other plans and wrests control of the ship. A true flight of fancy that explores teamwork, bullying, and courage under pressure Backwards At The Speed Of Light will run Friday, March 15 and Saturday, March 16 at the Northmont Auditorium at 4916 W. National Road, Clayton.

Guests can enter through door 2. Both performances will begin at 7 p.m., and all tickets are $5 at the door.

https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/03/web1_NorthmontDramaClub.jpg