Auditor Keith sworn-in for sixth term

DAYTON — Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith said his sixth time taking the oath of office was just as meaningful and exciting as the first. Keith was sworn-in on March 7 at the Sinclair Conference Center by Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas Judge Gerald Parker while Keith’s wife, Doris, held the Bible.

“I am honored and grateful to be able to serve this community in this important role,” Keith said. “It is humbling to have received overwhelming support from the voters and I am excited about what my staff and I can accomplish together these next four years.”

Keith was re-elected in November with 57 percent of the vote. When asked about his goals for his new 4-year term, Keith said his priority is to improve services with new technologies.

Keith is leading a project to upgrade the county’s financial system, implementing new software that will be used by more than 600 employees from every department in county government. The new system will be used to manage and report finances to ensure proper use of taxpayer dollars. In addition, technological innovations in the 2020 property revaluation will help Keith’s office save $1 million as they set new values for each of the county’s 250,000 real estate parcels. Keith also said he will continue his initiatives to protect consumers from gas pump credit card skimmers and advocate for gasoline quality testing in Ohio.

Keith is the second-longest serving auditor in Montgomery County history. The longest-serving auditor was Jesse Haines of Phillipsburg who served for nearly 28 years, and who is also immortalized in the National Baseball Hall of Fame for his career as a pitcher for the St. Louis Cardinals.

Judge Gerald Parker administers the Oath of Office for Auditor Keith as his wife Doris Keith holds the Bible. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/03/web1_Keith_oath.jpg Judge Gerald Parker administers the Oath of Office for Auditor Keith as his wife Doris Keith holds the Bible. Contributed photo