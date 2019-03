CLAY TWP. – The Clay Township – City of Clayton Joint Economic Development District (JEDD) board will hold a special meeting on Friday, March 8 beginning at 2:30 p.m.

The special meeting is being held to renew the board’s annual insurance policy and discuss a street lighting agreement for the JEDD.

The special meeting will be held at the Clay Township Administrative Building, 8207 Arlington Rd., Brookville.