Graphic Commercial Art students honored

ENGLEWOOD — Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) Graphic Commercial Art students attended the 2019 Miami Valley Regional Scholastic Art Awards ceremony Saturday, February 23, at K12 Gallery & TEJAS, 341 S. Jefferson St, Dayton.

The ceremony featured more than 350 award-winning works from over 1,400 submitted works created by students in grades 7-12 and attending schools in the Miami Valley. Gold Key winning art advances to New York to be judged nationally. National winners will be announced March 14. The following MVCTC Graphic Art students received the following awards:

• Chase Solberg (Northmont) won one Gold Key award,

• Reilly Stasienko (Miamisburg) won 10 awards: two Gold Key, four Silver key and four Honorable Mention,

• Valerie Baker (Milton-Union) won one Silver Key award

• Collin Williams (Vandalia Butler) who won an Honorable Mention award.

The Scholastics Art and Writing Awards is the longest-running, most prestigious recognition program for creative teens in the U.S. and the largest source of scholarships for young artists and writers. The awards have an impressive roster of past winners including Andy Warhol, Truman Capote, John Baldessari, Sylvia Plath, Phillip Pearlstein, John Currin, and Robert Redford.

For more information, visit the following websites: http://k12tejasgallery.org and www.artandwriting.org

For more information about MVCTC, please visit www.mvctc.com.

