SCA announces Principal’s List & Honor Roll

CLAYTON — Salem Christian Academy has announced the names of students that achieved Principal’s List and Honor Roll status for the 2nd quarter.

Principal’s List

Mrs. Lyons & Mrs. Tipton’s Class: Adelaide Hayes.

Mrs. Dillak’s Class: 1st Grade – Jalen Crawford. 2nd Grade – Avery Austin and Dalilah Walters.

Miss Maxwell’s Class: Blake Hagstrom, Charles Scroggins, Colton Southards and Easton Todd.

Mrs. Seim’s Class: Brandon Harrison and Ainsley Todd.

Miss Duhon’s Class: Rain Wheat.

Mrs. Mihojevich’s Class: Maddie Fourman, Hadley Nelson, Juliette Russell, Ella Smith and Daelon Wackerman.

Mrs. Potts’ Class: Russell Dillak and Rylan Isaacs.

Honor Roll

Mrs. Lyons & Mrs. Tipton’s Class: Jordyn Burke, Mikayla Cassidy, Charlotte Chambers, Faythe Day, Raelin Fugate, Ethan Harrison, Amira Holland, Maleah Jackson, Kadence Jeter, Kameron Jeter, Isabella Sanders and Ezra Smith.

Mrs. Dillak’s Class: 1st Grade – Mia Colon, Dilin Scales, Sonny Shumaker and Wesley Smith.

2nd Grade – ShaMya Blake, Isaac Lyons, Jones Nelson and Logan Scheckel.

Miss Maxwell’s Class: Cali Davidson, Robby Manley, Saniyah Onley, Elijah Pepper and Olivia Sines.

Mrs. Seim’s Class: Jacob Grubbs, Braxtan Hall, Brailyn Scales and Andie Shumaker.

Miss Duhon’s Class: Kayleigh Chambers, Zion Cunningham, Matthew Harvey, Jack Lyons and Connor Tipton.

Mrs. Mihojevich’s Class: Jaylynn Denlinger, Mason Hagstrom, Regan Hampton and Isaiah Pepper.

Mrs. Potts’ Class: Alana Armour, Ja’Nae Evans, Elise Parker, Noah Rutkowski and Brooklynn Saul.

https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/03/web1_SalemChristianAcademy.jpg

Staff Report

Reach Salem Christian Academy at (937) 836-9910. Salem Christian Academy is a member of the Association of Christian Schools International (ACSI). For more information check out www.salemchristianacademy.com

Reach Salem Christian Academy at (937) 836-9910. Salem Christian Academy is a member of the Association of Christian Schools International (ACSI). For more information check out www.salemchristianacademy.com