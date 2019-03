CLAYTON — The annual Northmont Education Foundation auction ‘A Community Night of Giving’ will be held on Friday, March 1 at 6:30 p.m. at Meadowbrook of Clayton, 6001 Salem Ave.

Tickets are available in all school buildings or the Northmont Board of Education office, as well as from any foundation trustee. Tickets are $25 and include an auction paddle and hors d’oeuvres and desserts. Cash bar.

Child care option: Northmont Fastpitch Kids Night Out. Contact kmangen@northmontschools.net

