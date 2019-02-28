Historic Photo of the Month

ENGLEWOOD — Monopoly became a popular game during the Great Depression, when people who weren’t sure they could pay their rent could at least pretend to be business tycoons.

Liking for the game never entirely faded, and other versions were marketed. ‘The Game of Northmont’ marketed by Wheeler-Dealer™, now on display at the Randolph Township History Center, 114 Valleyview Dr., Englewood, was used in 1983, and uses local references.

Instead of passing Go, players start at a Parking area. The corner squares are Northmont High School, Housing and Study Hall. There is no jail—but many students would consider Study Hall a fair substitute. In addition to buying and selling properties, players can invest in them.

Squares include places and businesses long gone from the scene, such as Continental Cablevision, Go-Fer Foods, and Stump’s Market, as well as those still existing, such as Kroger, WKEF TV, and Schmitt Plumbing and Heating. Two places, Rob’s Restaurant and Plaza Barbers, were in the Englewood Plaza; the Plaza is now gone, and Rob’s has moved to Brookville.

The makers of the game left no room for misunderstanding of the direction, specifying that “one (trusted) player is elected banker.

The Randolph Township Historical Society meets the second Wednesday of every month. The March meeting will be at 1 p.m., but from April through October, meetings are at 7 p.m. Guests are welcome at the meeting at the History Center. Frequently there is a talk by a local person afterward, and there is a social period with refreshments.

The ‘Game of Northmont’is on display at the Randolph Township History Center, 114 Valleyview Dr., Englewood. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/02/web1_Historic.jpg The ‘Game of Northmont’is on display at the Randolph Township History Center, 114 Valleyview Dr., Englewood. Contributed photo

‘The Game of Northmont’ on display at RTHS History Center