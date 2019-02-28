Clayton approves resurfacing of Hoke Road

CLAYTON — City council passed a resolution to accept a bid and enter into a contract with the John R. Jurgensen Company to resurface Hoke Road at a cost of $292,018. The city received a grant totaling $190,542 from the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission for the project with the city covering the remaining cost of $101,475.

“This is the entire length of Hoke Road with the exception of what has already been paved in front of Caterpillar, so basically from Caterpillar south to Westbrook Road and from Smith Drive north to Route 40,” said Randy Sanders, public service director.

The project involves a three inch mill and fill of the existing road surface. The project is scheduled to begin after school is out. Contracts for the project were expected to be signed by March 1.

The city is looking into widening the roadway later. Engineering plans have to be developed first before applying for grant funding. The widening project would involve addition of a center turn lane as well as an additional lane on each side of the road and a possible walking path adjacent to the Ward Field soccer complex located in the City of Englewood.

According to Sanders, the widening project would be very expensive, costing millions of dollars, and it could take up to six years to secure grant funding for the project.

In the meantime the resurfacing project is being executed for safety reasons and to maintain the existing road bed.

In other business council passed a resolution to establish rates and fees at Meadowbrook at Clayton. A one dollar increase for golf cart rentals was included. The other adjustments were related to fees for hall rentals based on other rental fees assessed by other banquet facilities in the area.

Council also passed a resolution to purchase golf course maintenance equipment from Century Equipment at a state bid total cost not to exceed $226,294.

“We’ve got a lot of equipment at Meadowbrook that is getting very, very old,” Sanders said. “We saw an opportunity to purchase a lot of that equipment on a four year finance plan and Kevin Schweitzer (director of finance) was able to find us better financing through First Financial. This will enable us to purchase a greens mower, a fairway mower, a bunker machine, a sprayer, a blower, utility workman, a loader tractor and two used John Deere zero turn mowers. We are going to get all of this on four year financing.”

All of the golf course equipment purchases have been planned for in the city’s current budget.

Council also authorized the purchase of a 2019 Ford Interceptor SUV police vehicle utilizing the state bid at total cost not to exceed $32,806.

“This is part of our ongoing fleet replacement schedule and is on the 2019 capital improvement budget,” said Police Chief Matt Hamlin. “The $32,806 reflects a slight increase from last year’s cost of $27,847. We will be replacing Vehicle D, which has over 110,000 miles on it. We will be able to take everything out of Vehicle D and put it right into the new vehicle.”

The new vehicle has been reinforced by Ford to be safer. It has been designed to survive an impact crash of 75 mph.

Sanders https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/02/web1_RandySanders.jpg Sanders

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind