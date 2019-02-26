MVCTC students place in BPA contest

ENGLEWOOD — Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) students competed and placed in the Regional Business Professionals of America (BPA) Contest in December and many qualified to compete in the State BPA Contest.

The Ohio BPA State Leadership Conference (SLC) is scheduled for March 14 and 15, in Columbus.

The BPA SLC is the most anticipated event of the Ohio BPA year. The goal of the Workplace Skills Assessment Program is to provide student members the opportunity to demonstrate workplace skills achieved in their career-technical programs. Competitive events enable students to:

• Demonstrate career-based competencies

• Broaden knowledge, skills, and attitudes

• Expand leadership and human relations skills

• Demonstrate a competitive spirit

• Receive recognition

• Earn industry certification

Competition begins at the regional level. Students prepare for and compete in one or more of 60 events in five career pathways Finance, Business Administration, Management Information Systems, Digital Communication & Design, Management, and Marketing & Communication. Top regional qualifiers advance to State, and finally, those deemed the best of the best advance to the National Leadership Conference. Competition includes both individual and team events.

The following students from the MVCTC the Business Ownership program earned recognition at the 2018 BPA Regional Contests.

• Destanie Brown (Tipp City) placed Second in the Advanced Office Systems & Procedures contest and is advancing to the State BPA Contest

• Sierra Caplinger (Vandalia Butler) placed First in the Business Law & Ethics contest and is advancing to the State BPA Contest

• Breana Bettison (Wayne) placed Second in the Business Law & Ethics contest and is advancing to the State BPA Contest

• Ayanna Cross (Northmont) placed Third in the Business Law & Ethics contest and is advancing to the State BPA Contest

• Michael Hazelwood (Preble Shawnee) placed First in the Economic Research Project—Individual contest and is advancing to the State BPA Contest

• Miles Matthews (Northmont) placed Third in the Fundamental Accounting contest and is advancing to the State BPA Contest

• Nasia Smith (Trotwood) placed First in the Human Resource Management contest and is advancing to the State BPA Contest

• Abigayle Broyles (Vandalia Butler) placed Second in the Human Resource Management contest and is advancing to the State BPA Contest

• Elizabeth Dillon (Brookville) placed Third in the Payroll Accounting contest and is advancing to the State BPA Contest

• Alexander Vincent (Valley View) placed Sixth in the Prepared Speech contest and is advancing to the State BPA Contest

• Team of Quinton Alexander (Trotwood), George Ogles (National Trail), Javon Willis (Trotwood), and Adam Woxman (Eaton) placed First in the Small Business Management Team contest and is advancing to the State BPA Contest

• Team of Karson Boone (West Carrollton), Keyana Humble (Northmont), and Divine Jenkins (Trotwood) placed First in the Economic Research Project—Team contest and are advancing to the State BPA Contest

• Team of Ashley Hunziker (Northmont), Olivia Keihl (Arcanum), Delaney Norton (National Trail), and Keleigh Vogel (Valley View) placed First in the Global Marketing Team contest and is advancing to the State BPA Contest

• Team of Charles Burns (Vandalia Butler) and Brayden Fox (West Carrollton) placed Second in the Presentation Management—Team contest and is advancing to the State BPA Contest

• Korryn Millerton (Trotwood) placed Second in the Economic Research Project—Individual contest

• Jamar Shackelford (Wayne) placed Third in the Entrepreneurship contest

• Team of Carson Brown (Milton-Union), Ryan Gibson (Eaton), and Marissa Krauss (Vandalia Butler) placed Second in the Global Marketing Team contest

• Team of Ryelle Brooks (Wayne), Ahliya Brown (Northmont), and Trent Freeman (Northmont) placed Fourth in the Presentation Management—Team contest

“The Mission of Business Professionals of America is to contribute to the preparation of global professionals through the advancement of leadership, citizenship, academic, and technological skills,” 2018 Business Professionals of America.

The Business Professionals of America, Ohio Association, is the largest state association with approximately 9,000 middle level, secondary and post-secondary members. While the majority of members enroll during their junior or senior year of high school, high school freshmen and sophomores enrolled in approved Career-Technical Education (CTE) programs are encouraged to take advantage of the benefits the Ohio Association offers.

The MVCTC Business Ownership program allows students to study general business and management skills with a focus on entrepreneurship. Microsoft Office is used daily to prepare for MOS Certifications. Leadership and communication skills are mastered through project presentations.

MVCTC Business Ownership program had 36 students receive awards at the Regional BPA contests. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/02/web1_BPA_students.jpg MVCTC Business Ownership program had 36 students receive awards at the Regional BPA contests. Contributed photo

Staff Report

For more information about MVCTC, please visit www.mvctc.com.

