Job Fair set for Feb. 27 at Nutter Center

FAIRBORN — Apply in-person with top employers in Dayton and surrounding areas during a citywide Job Fair Wednesday, February 27 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at The Wright State University Nutter Center 3640 Colonel Glenn Highway, Fairborn.

Military veterans/spouses and transitioning military are welcome. Register at the door. There will be on-site employers with HUNDREDS of positions that need to be filled immediately, some companies will be hiring on the spot. There are jobs for everyone. Free admission and free parking

Event partners Ohio Means Jobs & Greene County Dept. of Jobs & Family Services.

Company Highlights:

Renewal by Andersen – will be at the event hiring Window Installers, Painters, Canvassers, Sales Consultants and Office/Admin professionals. They invite you to join them to learn, acquire lifetime skills and take on exciting, important challenges. In return, you will find that Renewal by Andersen provides opportunities and room for career growth!

Spectrum – Direct Sales – will be at the event scheduling interviews for Door to Door Sales Professionals. They offer Healthcare, Paid Time Off, Life and Disability Coverage, Access to Discounted Company Services, Company Provided vehicles for qualifying positions. If you’re looking for a hands-on career opportunity that allows you to work face-to-face with the people directly impacted by your work, consider joining their team.

Radiance Technologies – looking for Mid-Level Reverse Engineer, Software Engineer, Software Test Engineer, Aerospace Cyber Engineer, Database Administrator, Entry Level Reverse Engineer

Adecco – hiring for Team Leads, Assembly, Clerical/Call Center, Warehouse, Manufacturing, & Production

World Pay – we are hiring for Dispute Specialists, Customer Service Specialists, Settlements Specialists and more.

Army National Guard – we have Over 250 career opportunities.

If you have any questions or for more details please call Troy Gantz at 513-389-1228

How to get hired:

Visit jobnewsusa.com before the event and pre-register (you can also do this at the door). On the site you will be able to view the event directory so you can see who’s hiring and what jobs are available.

Get a game plan and research companies of interest from the directory. Develop tailored resumes for the companies you want to apply with.

Have a clear career focus. Be prepared with an answer to one of the first questions each recruiter is going to ask you: “So, why are you here?”

Sharpen and rehearse your elevator speech. Your elevator speech can be a great response to the typical interview question, “Tell me about yourself.”

Prepare and practice responses to typical interview questions. “Tell me what you know about our organization” and “Why do you want to work here?”

Sketch out a few questions to ask each recruiter.

Dress professionally. Clean-cut, well-fitting, conservative. Bring breath mints.

Make a good first and lasting impression. Wait patiently in line for your chance to chat with the recruiter and make sure you ask for their contact information before leaving.

Jot down notes as soon as you are done with the recruiter and include these notes in your thank you email that you will send when you get home.

Follow up.

Make sure you arrange for child care the day of the event. You wouldn’t bring your child to an interview – don’t bring them to Career Fair. Career Fairs should be viewed as 30 interviews in one day.

The Ervin J. Nutter Center is located at 3640 Colonel Glenn Highway, Fairborn. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/02/web1_NutterCenter.jpg The Ervin J. Nutter Center is located at 3640 Colonel Glenn Highway, Fairborn. File photo