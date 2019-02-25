Bookshop receives James Patterson Award

ENGLEWOOD — On behalf of the American Booksellers Association and well-known mystery author James Patterson, the New & Olde Pages Book Shoppe has received a bonus award of $750 as an outstanding independent bookstore.

The response to James Patterson’s annual program has been overwhelming. The ABA received over 1,100 nominations this year. The quality of the nominations speaks highly of the bookstore employees who are working to instill a love of books and reading across the country. This is the second time New & Olde Pages Book Shoppe has earned this award.

New & Olde Pages Book Shoppe is located at 856 Union Boulevard in Englewood across from Kroger and can be contacted at 832-3022.

