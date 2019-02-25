Staley in Public Relations Student Society

ASHLAND — Erin Staley of Dayton, is a member of the Public Relations Student Society of America at Ashland University.

Staley is majoring in public relations and strategic communication and health and risk communication.

She is the daughter of Jim and Susie Staley of Dayton. Staley is a 2015 graduate of Chaminade Julienne High School. Staley, a senior, is the president of the Public Relations Student Society of America at Ashland University.

The Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA) is the largest student public relations society in the United States. The Ashland University chapter of PRSSA works to enhance students’ education through mentoring, internships, competitions, and leadership opportunities. Students have the opportunity to join the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) once they graduate to network with public relations professionals and utilize resources.

Ashland University, ranked in the top tier of colleges and universities in U.S. News and World Report’s National Universities category for 2018, is a mid-sized, comprehensive private university conveniently located a short distance from Akron, Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio. Religiously affiliated with the Brethren Church, Ashland University (www.ashland.edu) deeply values the individual student and offers a unique educational experience that combines the challenge of strong, applied academic programs with a faculty and staff who build nurturing relationships with their students.

Staley https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/02/web1_ErinStaley.jpg Staley