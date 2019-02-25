Northmont community blood drive is March 4

CLAYTON — The Northmont community will sponsor a blood drive with a St. Patrick’s Day theme Monday, March 4 from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Northmont Middle School cafeteria, 4810 West National Road, Clayton.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the new ‘Blood Donors ShamROCK!’ T-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

Community Blood Center is asking donors to help sustain the area blood supply against the challenges of weather and illness in late winter and early spring. CBC is also seeking new platelet and plasma donors and providing more opportunities to donate platelets and plasma at community blood drives.

Platelets are the cells that control bleeding while plasma is the fluid that carries nutrients and proteins throughout the body. Both are vital for the treatment of cancer, trauma, organ transplant, and burn patients. New platelet donors are in high demand, especially those with blood types A, AB, or B positive. Find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at (937) 461-3220.

The bright green St. Patrick’s Day “Blood Donors ShamROCK!” t-shirt is free when you register to donate at the Dayton CBC Donor Center or any CBC mobile blood drive. This limited edition T-shirt is an original design and only available from March 4 through March 30.

Connect with Community Blood Center for the latest information and services at www.GivingBlood.org. Get fast and complete answers on how to make your first donation, organize a blood drive, or bring our education program to your school. Get all the updates in the CBC/CTS newsroom, find quick links to our social media pages, or schedule your next appointment to donate by connecting to www.DonorTime.com.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1(800)388-GIVE. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Celebrate St. Patrick's season with 'ShamROCK' T-shirt

For more information about Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services®, visit www.givingblood.org.

