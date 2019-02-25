Rotary learns about local outreach program

CLAYTON — The Northmont Rotary heard from Donna Cox about a community outreach program known as OneHeartDayton.

Cox, executive director of the program, explained that this is a ministry based at Salem Church of God in Clayton, but with a global outreach. Locally, they are focusing in the metro Dayton area.

OneHeartDayton is a ministry called to love women who work in the adult entertainment industry with the unconditional love of Jesus Christ. They strive to reach out and genuinely love each and every person God puts in our path. The program believes that we have been called to tend to the wounded hearts and lives of those who work in the commercial sex trade.

They give encouragement by listening, building friendships, praying, and guiding. OneHeartDayton provides resources such as professional counseling, GED tutoring/testing, triage, drug rehabilitation, and transitional job change opportunities. In addition, they strive to raise awareness of sex trafficking, which occurs even in our local communities.

OneHeart has teams of women who deliver home-cooked meals to women and men who work in strip clubs in Dayton and the surrounding areas. Every week they serve food to entertainers, bartenders, bouncers, managers, and owners. They find that the offering of delicious food is the language of nurturance and promotes the message of caring and comfort. The food helps start conversations and gives members of OneHeart the opportunity to patiently build relationships free of condemnation.

The Northmont Rotary Club meets at noon each Tuesday at Meadowbrook at Clayton, 6001 Salem Ave., Clayton.

Pictured with Donna Cox are Rotary President Elect Brad Rarick (left) and Rotary President Tony Thomas. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/02/web1_Cox.jpg Pictured with Donna Cox are Rotary President Elect Brad Rarick (left) and Rotary President Tony Thomas. Photo by Dr. Mike Barrow, M.D.

Staff Report

Reach the Northmont Rotary Club at (937) 540-0012.

Reach the Northmont Rotary Club at (937) 540-0012.