MVCTC announces Students of the Month

ENGLEWOOD — The Electives, Business, Information Technology, and Agriculture Department at Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) is proud to announce the January/February honorees for the Department’s Career Tech Students of the Month.

Cameron Bailey (Wayne), Darlene Carter (Northmont), and Rachel Sherman (Northmont) were recognized for being outstanding representatives of their respective career tech programs.

Cameron Bailey (Wayne) from Media and Video Production taught by instructor Pat Carlisle, was recognized for putting countless hours into his state BPA animation projects. Mr. Carlisle stated, “Cameron has shown both a great work ethic and passion in the field of animation as his team prepares for the BPA State competition in March.”

Darlene Carter (Northmont) part of the Computer Repair and Tech Support program taught by instructor Amy Sugden, was recognized for her work ethic and can-do attitude. Her instructor stated, “She designed a lab for Sophomore Career Days, volunteered for Open House, and she has been a tremendous representative and student helper in our program.”

Rachel Sherman (Northmont), a member of the Veterinary Science program taught by Dr. Christa Nealeigh, was recognized for her leadership in numerous Career Tech Student Organization Events, her work ethic, leadership, and teamwork. Dr. Christa Nealeigh stated, “She is currently pursuing her State Degree, participating in Agri-science Fair projects at the FFA Convention, and she is going to the Statehouse to represent Veterinary Science and MVCTC.”

Congratulations to Cameron, Darlene, and Rachel for their outstanding representation of MVCTC and their respective programs. Special thanks to Hot Head Burrito of Englewood for donating gift certificates.

For over 45-years, MVCTC has been providing career technical education for 27 partner school districts encompassing five counties in Southwest Ohio. MVCTC is dedicated to providing in-demand workforce training for youth, adults, and organizations in the Miami Valley.

