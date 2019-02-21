‘B’ Science Olympiad Team places 15th

MACOMB, Mich. — The Northmont Division B Science Olympiad teams, made up of students in the sixth to ninth grades, continues a strong competition season, as our top team placed 15th at last Saturday’s Great Lakes Invitational at L’Anse Creuse High School, in Macomb, Michigan.

The Northmont teams competed within a field of 46 Middle School teams from throughout the Ohio-Michigan region. The winning team was Boulan Park Middle School, from Troy, Michigan.

At the Great Lakes Invitational, the Northmont teams placed in six events overall, with an extra impressive showing of all three competition teams scoring a win in “Boomilevers.” Northmont Lightning teammates Sydney Asbra and Alex Harlow earned the first place gold in “Boomilevers”, Bolts teammates Mikayla Aaron and Kali Maloney scored fourth, and Thunder teammates Erin Kelsey and Reagan Nguyen placed fifth in the event.

In two additional events, “Heredity,” and “Potions and Poisons,” two of the three Northmont teams were called to the podium. Lightning team members Lena Edwards and Paige VanLuvender won fourth in “Heredity,” while Bolts partners Connor Carmody and Mica Woods finished seventh. In addition, Lightning partners Ben Loudenslager and Lia Yang scored fifth in “Potions and Poisons,” while Thunder teammates Andrew Marcum and Riley Woodard ranked seventh.

The Northmont teams earned three additional seventh place ribbons for the day. Bolts partners Parker Anderson and Mackenzie Hart took seventh in “Dynamic Planet,” followed by Lightning teammates Loudenslager and VanLuvender coming up for the seventh place win in “Fossils.” Lastly, Asbra paired with Connor Zechar, and returned to the podium for the final seventh place win in “Solar System.”

“Our experience at L’Anse Creuse High School was one of learning,” reports Head Coach Jim Witters. “Some students learned that they are on the right track with their studying and building events. Others learned areas that they are weak in and need to work on. Both the positive and negative help the children to grow in their areas of study; so in my eyes, the teams are doing awesome!”

The Northmont Divison B Science Olympiad Invitational now have three full weeks to prepare for their final regular season competition at West Liberty-Salem Schools on March 2, 2019.

The Division B Teams are funded through the generous support of several local business donors, including Mainsource Bank, the Northmont Rotary Club, Ratliff Metal Spinning, Vancon General Contractor, and multiple additional donors. Students interested in science are encouraged to attend weekly meetings at the Middle School, starting in the fall of the year.

All three Northmont Middle School teams placed in the Boomilevers event at the L’Anse Creuse Invitational in Michigan. Left to right: Mikayla Aaron, Kali Maloney, Erin Kelsey, Reagan Nguyen, Sydney Asbra, Alex Harlow. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/02/web1_Boom_group.jpg All three Northmont Middle School teams placed in the Boomilevers event at the L’Anse Creuse Invitational in Michigan. Left to right: Mikayla Aaron, Kali Maloney, Erin Kelsey, Reagan Nguyen, Sydney Asbra, Alex Harlow. Contributed photo Northmont sixth grader Sydney Asbra prepares her boomilever for competition; while event worker Julius Gainey takes measurements, and event supervisor Dan Holdgreve monitors. Asbra, with partner Alex Harlow, won first in the event on Saturday, February 9. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/02/web1_Boom3.jpg Northmont sixth grader Sydney Asbra prepares her boomilever for competition; while event worker Julius Gainey takes measurements, and event supervisor Dan Holdgreve monitors. Asbra, with partner Alex Harlow, won first in the event on Saturday, February 9. Contributed photo