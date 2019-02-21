BGSU fall dean’s list announced

BOWLING GREEN — Bowling Green State University has announced the undergraduate students who have been named to the fall semester dean’s list for achieving grade point averages of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale.

To be chosen for the dean’s list, undergraduate students must carry no fewer than 12 letter-graded credit hours per semester.

Clayton: Kendyl Kelly (College of Business), Paul Davison (College of Arts and Sciences), Daniel Hughes (Col of Tech, Arch & Appl Engr).

Englewood: Hannah Zaciewski (Health and Human Services), Kristin Beighley (Education & Human Development), Justin Syfox (College of Arts and Sciences), Arabella McDonald (College of Arts and Sciences), Ashley Singer (Health and Human Services), Ryan Loveless (Education & Human Development), Steven Kocher (Education & Human Development).

Dayton 45415: Kyle Selhorst (Col of Tech, Arch & Appl Engr), Lindsey Mutter (College of Musical Arts), Taylor McFarland (College of Arts and Sciences).

