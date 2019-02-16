Students earn academic honors at Miami

OXFORD — Miami University students who are ranked in the top three percent of undergraduate students within each division for first semester 2018-19 have been named to the president’s list recognizing academic excellence.

Melissa Parish of Brookville (45309)

Sydney Carnes of Brookville (45309)

Taylor Bridgett of Brookville (45309)

Blake Mullennix of Brookville (45309)

Whitney Lai of Clayton (45315)

Grace Saunders of Englewood (45322)

Olivia Brady of Englewood (45322)

Duncan Burke of Dayton (45415)

Margot Duffy of Dayton (45415)

Students who are ranked in the top twenty percent of undergraduate students within each division for first semester 2018-19 have been named to the dean’s list recognizing academic excellence.

Matthew Yancey of Brookville (45309)

Kyle Ward of Clayton (45315)

Connor McInnes of Englewood (45322)

Daniel Willis of Englewood (45322)

Alex Onkst of Englewood (45322)

Emily Kuehl of Englewood (45322)

Jordan Aguilar of Englewood (45322)

Robert Spilker of Englewood (45322)

Bre Burlong-Jones of Dayton (45415)

Maggie Laing of Dayton (45415)

Alexxa Crosby of Dayton (45415)

Liv Boch of Dayton (45415)

