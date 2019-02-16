Singer addresses Northmont Rotary

CLAYTON — The City of Englewood’s Director of Development, Bill Singer, gave an update on city activities recently to the Northmont Rotary.

He brought the group through a presentation of progress over the years with new businesses, road improvements, creation of greenspace, etc.

He started by asking members to identify an old gas station and tell what was there now. It was a picture from 1977 of the Amoco gas station where the current Skyline Chili is located. He showed many before and after shots such as that as well as improvements to the city entrance at the I-70 overpass.

Also highlighted were new business ventures in the city and an explanation that many of the projects are largely funded by grants or partnerships with governmental or other agencies.

The Northmont Rotary Club meets at noon each Tuesday at Meadowbrook at Clayton, 6001 Salem Ave., Clayton.

Pictured with Englewood’s Director of Development, Bill Singer (left) is Northmont Superintendent Tony Thomas, current Rotary President. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/02/web1_Singer.jpg Pictured with Englewood’s Director of Development, Bill Singer (left) is Northmont Superintendent Tony Thomas, current Rotary President. Photo by Dr. Mike Barrow, M.D.

Staff Report

Reach the Northmont Rotary Club at (937) 540-0012.

Reach the Northmont Rotary Club at (937) 540-0012.