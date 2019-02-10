Local residents make Kent State Dean’s List

KENT — A total of 9,910 Kent State University full-time students were named to the Dean’s List for superior academic achievement during the 2018 fall semester.

To be named to the Dean’s List, full-time students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.40 or greater and must have completed 12 or more letter-graded credit hours.

Ryan Roth and Kierra Wallace-Gorham of Clayton 45315 and Maxwell Zawatsky of Clayton 45415 were named to the Dean’s List.

Nikkolas Aivalotis of Englewood and Lydia Black of Union were named to the Dean’s List.

