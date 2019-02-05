Storyteller to visit Northmont Branch Library

ENGLEWOOD — Storyteller Lyn Ford specializes in her own brand of “home-fried” folk tales, which she’ll share with audiences of all ages at three Dayton Metro Library locations this month.

Children and adults alike will enjoy her stories rooted in her family’s multicultural heritage. All three programs take place Saturday, February 23, at these Library locations:

Northmont Branch, 10 – 11 a.m., 333 W. National Road, Englewood

Northwest Branch 1 – 2 p.m., 2410 Philadelphia Drive, Dayton

West Carrollton Branch, 4 – 5 p.m., 300 E. Central Avenue

Ford is a fourth-generation, nationally-recognized Affrilachian storyteller, which she defines as being of African American heritage from the Appalachian region of the U.S. She’s a teaching artist with the Ohio Alliance for Arts Education, as well as a published author and recording artist.

“Her programs are lively events that encourage audience participation,” says Julie Buchanan, Library Programming Manager. “She uses rhythm and rhyme, call-and-response, and a lot of humor and heart.”

The programs are free. For more information, visit DaytonMetroLibrary.org or call (937) 463-2665.

Ford