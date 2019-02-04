Englewood Youth Art Fair seeks participants

ENGLEWOOD — All Northmont community youth Pre-K through 12 are invited to enter their original artwork in the city’s annual Youth Art Fair, sponsored by the Englewood Festival and Arts Commission.

Only one work per category listed on the application will be accepted (no kits or tracings). All entries must be delivered to the Englewood Government Center between 10 a.m. and noon on Saturday, February 23.

Entries must be mounted on poster board or matte board with the Name Tag from the application attached. Awards will be given on Saturday, March 2 at 11 a.m. in the Englewood Council Chamber. Artwork will be kept on display until March 8.

Applications are available at the Earl Heck Center, Government Center and on line at www.englewood.oh.us. For more information, call Linda Bryan 832-0604.

https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/02/web1_Englewood_Logo.jpg