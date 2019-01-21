Clayton reminds residents of snow ordinance

CLAYTON — Per order of the Clayton Police Department: Any and all vehicles in Clayton must be parked on private property and off of all public right-of-ways in the City of Clayton in the event of snow fall with accumulations of three (3) or more inches, to allow for the Clayton Service Department to safely treat and plow the public streets.

Any vehicles remaining on public right-of-way after three (3) or more inches of snow accumulation can be towed, at the owner’s expense, per Clayton Snow Ordinance, by the Clayton Police Department.

