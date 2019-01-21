Miami Valley Hospital makes review list

DAYTON — Becker’s Hospital Review features Miami Valley Hospital on its latest list of 100 Hospitals and Health Systems with Great Orthopedic Programs. Miami Valley Hospital is the only Dayton-area hospital to be acknowledged.

Hospitals featured on Becker’s list of great orthopedic programs have earned recognition for quality of care and patient satisfaction for orthopedic and spine surgery. Many are high-volume centers where surgeons annually perform hundreds, and in some cases thousands, of total joint replacements, in addition to less complex musculoskeletal surgeries.

Many of the orthopedic programs highlighted have rich histories of innovation and have won grants to research musculoskeletal treatments. The centers include robust nonoperative services and provide care to professional and elite athletes in their communities.

“Miami Valley Hospital’s orthopedics department features a team of 53 orthopedic surgeons, 44 of whom are fellowship-trained,” said Gary Blake, vice president of orthopedics and sports medicine for Premier Health. “The hospital recently earned the designation of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for joint replacement from Healthgrades. We are very proud of the quality care provided by our orthopedic team.”

The Becker editorial team accepted nominations for this list and took several rankings and awards into consideration, including U.S. News & World Report rankings for adult and pediatric orthopedics; CareChex rankings; Healthgrades awards; Blue Cross Blue Shield Blue Distinction Center designation and hospitals’ reputations for innovation in orthopedic care. Hospitals and health systems cannot pay for inclusion on this list.

“This is welcome recognition for our orthopedic providers and staff,” said Michael Uhl, president of Miami Valley Hospital. “Miami Valley Hospital has been recognized for the past two years as the top hospital overall in Southwest Ohio by U.S. News & World Report, and this accolade from Becker’s is another example of the patient-centered, quality care delivered by our team each and every day.”

Miami Valley Hospital is the only level I trauma program in the Dayton area and often serves as a tertiary referral center for complicated orthopedic injuries. In 2018, Miami Valley Hospital opened two dedicated joint and spine facilities – one at Miami Valley Hospital North in Englewood, and one at Miami Valley Hospital South in Centerville. Additionally, Blue Cross Blue Shield Association designated Miami Valley Hospital a Blue Distinction Center+ for hip and knee replacement.

