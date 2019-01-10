Marching Band / Color Guard parent meeting set

CLAYTON — Northmont will hold a special meeting for new and potentially new Marching Band and Color Guard parents on Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Northmont Middle School, Room 132 (chorus room).

Learn more about the award winning Northmont Marching Band and Color Guard. This informal meeting is for any parents with students currently in grades 8-11. Students are welcome but not required to attend. General information will be shared and questions about the programs answered.

If you need further information, please contact the student account coordinator at sac@northmontband.org.