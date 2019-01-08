DeWine to participate in STEM event Jan. 13

FAIRBORN — Ohio Governor-elect Mike DeWine and his wife Fran will join Air Force Research Laboratory Commander, Maj. Gen. William Cooley at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force during a Science, Discovery and Family Fun event on Sunday, Jan. 13, from 1 – 4 p.m.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will feature interactive science and technology displays and demonstrations, musical performances and much more!

Scheduled events include opening remarks at 1 p.m.; demos and displays beginning at 1:20 p.m.; performances by the Air Force Band of Flight at 1:45 p.m. and the All-Ohio State Fair Youth Choir at 2:30 p.m.; and an interactive animal encounter presented by the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium at 3 p.m.

According to Cooley, there will be activities for people of all ages and Governor-elect DeWine’s presence and support will generate even more interest and enthusiasm in the Air Force STEM program.

“We’re thrilled Ohio Governor-elect and Mrs. DeWine will participate at this event,” said Cooley. “We want to excite folks, especially young people, about science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The Air Force was a service born of science and technology innovation and we hope events like this will light a spark of interest for young people that will help prepare them for success in the workplace of the future.”

Among the many demonstrations planned are robotics, virtual reality, flight simulation, wind tunnel, rocketry, optics, fuel cells, engineering structures and scanning electron microscopes.

In addition, free virtual reality and simulator rides will be available throughout the day and t-shirts will be launched by a robot to families in attendance.

Organizations participating in the event include the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force Education Division; Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Educational Outreach Office; Air Force Research Lab; Air Force Museum Foundation; Ohio State University; University of Dayton Research Institute; Wright State University; Youngstown State University and Clark State Community College.

The National Aviation Hall of Fame (NAHF), co-located at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, is also partnering with the Center of Science and Industry (COSI), as well as National Aviation Heritage Alliance partners Air Camp, Champaign Aviation Museum and the Aviation Trail Parachute Museum to have STEM related activities for children of all ages in the NAHF’s Learning Center.

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, Ohio, is the world’s largest military aviation museum. With free admission and parking, the museum features more than 350 aerospace vehicles and missiles and thousands of artifacts amid more than 19 acres of indoor exhibit space. Each year about one million visitors from around the world come to the museum. For more information, visit www.nationalmuseum.af.mil.

