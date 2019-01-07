Northmont qualifies for National History Bowl

DAVENPORT, IOWA — This weekend, the Northmont Academic Challenge team travelled to Davenport, Iowa to compete in the National History Bee and Bowl competition.

This event was a qualifying event that teams could participate in to qualify for the History Bowl National Championship, which Northmont won in 2012 and 2013. The first portion of the competition was a bowl, where teams competed on only Social Studies questions. Northmont dominated this tournament, posting a perfect record and defeating Davenport Central 400-90 in the championship game. This win qualifies the team to the History Bowl National Championship tournament in April in Washington D.C., where the team will likely earn a top 10 seed.

The second portion of the event was a History Bee, where students competed individually over four rounds of competition. Northmont took the top four positions in this event, with sophomores Sean Scranton finishing 1st, Samantha Street finishing 2nd, Seth Eggleston finishing 3rd and Amara Nwanoro finishing 4th. Those students and sophomore Zach Weeks all qualify as individuals to the National History Bee National Championship which is held concurrently with the History Bowl in D.C. in April.

The team has now won four tournaments this year (in four different states) and will compete in Chicago this weekend at the Knights Challenge at Rockford Auburn High School. The team is currently in first place in the GWOC East/West through the second week of GWOC competition and has already qualified for OAC regional and state competition.

Any student interested in joining Academic Challenge at the elementary school, middle school, or high school level can contact coaches David Jones (djones@northmontschools.net) or Kara Combs (kcombs@northmontschools.net)

History Bowl winners: Seth Eggleston, Zach Weeks, Sean Scranton, Amara Nwanoro, Samantha Street. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/01/web1_HistoryBowl.jpg History Bowl winners: Seth Eggleston, Zach Weeks, Sean Scranton, Amara Nwanoro, Samantha Street. Contributed photo History Bee medalists: Samantha Street (2nd), Sean Scranton (1st), and Seth Eggleston (3rd). https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/01/web1_HistoryBee.jpg History Bee medalists: Samantha Street (2nd), Sean Scranton (1st), and Seth Eggleston (3rd). Contributed photo