Tickets on sale for ‘Taste of Northmont’

CLAYTON — The Northmont Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 2nd Annual Taste of Northmont on Thursday, January 24 from 5 – 8 p.m. at Meadowbrook at Clayton, 6001 Salem Ave.

Last year a crowd of 300 enjoyed a “taste” from several local restaurants and caterers. Guests voted on the “Best of” and a cash bar was kept busy. This year the tradition will continue as well as adding a Basket Raffle and a DJ to MC the event.

Vendors this year will include Mila’s Suburban Café, Ray’s Wine Spirits Grill, Boston Stoker, Rob’s Restaurant, Stonehouse Sweets, La Fiesta, Bolt’s Sport Café, Brookdale Senior Living Solutions chefs, Meadowbrook Catering, Arby’s, Sam’s Club and adding more every day. A cash bar will be provided by The Grill at Meadowbrook including Heidelberg Distributing Company and Warped Wing Brewing Company.

Last years ‘Best of’ winners won a free one-year membership to the Chamber. The 2018 winners were: Appetizer & Entrée – LaFiesta; Dessert – Stone House Sweets.

The Taste would not be possible without the Chamber generous sponsors, which include returning Gold Sponsor Gudorf Law Group and new Gold Sponsor Kindred Funeral Home. Silver Sponsors include Code Credit Union, BrookHaven Retirement Community, Meadowbrook Catering, Vitangeli Dental, Meadowbrook at Clayton, and the Englewood Independent/Miami Valley Sunday News. Bronze Sponsors are Western Ohio Graphics, Northmont Town Money Saver, City of Clayton, and FM Bank.

Tickets for the Taste are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. To purchase tickets in advance contact Cathy with the Chamber or visit the City of Clayton, Ray’s Wine Spirits Grill, Kindred Funeral Home, and Mila’s Suburban Café are all selling tickets on behalf of the Chamber.

To learn more about this event visit the Taste website at http://bit.ly/2COrCD0 or call Cathy at 937-836-2550.

