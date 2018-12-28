McCabe named Student of the Month

CLAYTON — Miami Valley Career Technology Center – Northmont senior, Brennan McCabe was honored as the Northmont Rotary Student of the Month for December.

Brennan is attending MVCTC in the Computer Repair &Technical Support program and plans to use his Tech Prep Scholarship to continue his education at Sinclair next fall.

Brennan just earned his Eagle Scout for his work gathering donations for the St. Vincent de Paul organization and was recently hired to work as an intern at DataYard in Dayton next semester.

Brennan is the son of William and Brigit McCabe.

The Northmont Rotary Club meets at noon each Tuesday at Meadowbrook at Clayton, 6001 Salem Ave., Clayton.

Brennan McCabe is shown receiving his Northmont Rotary Student of the Month award from Northmont Rotarian and MVCTC Superintendent Dr. Nick Weldy. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/12/web1_McCabe.jpg Brennan McCabe is shown receiving his Northmont Rotary Student of the Month award from Northmont Rotarian and MVCTC Superintendent Dr. Nick Weldy. Photo by Dr. Michael Barrow, M.D.

Staff Report

Reach the Northmont Rotary Club at (937) 540-0012.

Reach the Northmont Rotary Club at (937) 540-0012.