Historic Photo of the Month

ENGLEWOOD — Most small towns had only one bank, and its location was known as “the bank corner.” Englewood was no exception.

Even after other banks opened, the Farmer’s State Bank dominated the corner of National Road and Main Street. (This is now the location of the plaza where the mural is.)

In the 1960s, the machines in the photo were replaced with the latest in technology. People entered numbers manually and then pulled a heavy lever to add them up. Other machines cancelled the checks or added other items to the records. (One accountant from that time said you could always spot people who worked with such machines from the highly developed muscles in their right arms.)

Most such clerical jobs were reserved for women, and this photo from 1965 shows a group at work in the Farmer’s State Bank.

According to Shirley Frick, who supplied the photo to the Randolph Township Historical Society, the woman in the front, wearing glasses, is Maxine Elizabeth Surbey, and the woman at the right rear with glasses is Annebelle Shearer.

Anyone who recognizes other people in the photo can call the RTHS at 832-8538 or email the names to rths@frontier.com.

Guests are welcome at RTHS meetings on the second Wednesday of every month, at 1 p.m. at the History Center, 114 Valleyview Dr., Englewood.

High-tech banking in the 1960s