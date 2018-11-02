Lynne Gallaher achieves 100th donation

DAYTON — Clayton donor Lynne Gallaher and her daughter Kathy enjoyed a special “girls on the town” outing after their Oct. 11 visit to the Dayton Community Blood Center. They were celebrating Lynn’s milestone 100th lifetime donation.

Lynn’s journey to her 100th donation began with a simple inspiration. “I was working at NCR,” she said. “On my way home from work I just stopped. It just seemed like a good idea at the time.” Visits to the Dayton Donor Center became a routine. “So then I would leave work at five and buzz in and out.”

As Lynn made her 100th donation Kathy was nearby making her 13th lifetime donation. “I’m retired,” said Lynne. “I kind of got out of my routine, but now I have my daughter, and we come together.”

“We normally come together,” said Kathy. Afterwards, its errands or shopping “and we go have lunch. It’s the girls out on the town!”

After retiring Lynne averaged two or three donations per year. But she reached the 100 milestone with her fifth donation of 2018.

Lynne has a simple reason to stay loyal to her donation routine: “It’s just the fact that it’s needed,” she said. “Once you get into the routine it’s easier.”

Clayton donor Lynne Gallaher and daughter Kathy Class (standing). https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/11/web1_LynneGallaher.jpg Clayton donor Lynne Gallaher and daughter Kathy Class (standing). Contributed photo

Community Blood Center ‘Donor for Life’ milestone

Staff Report

Connect with Community Blood Center for the latest information and services at www.GivingBlood.org.

Connect with Community Blood Center for the latest information and services at www.GivingBlood.org.