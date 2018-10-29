State trooper addresses Rotary

CLAYTON — The Northmont Rotary Tuesday hosted Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Joe Weeks as the club speaker.

Trooper Weeks spoke on activities of the Patrol and specifically the Criminal Interdictions Unit. Weeks is a part of this specialized unit that works on uncovering criminal activity. While they are still responsible for patrolling the state’s roadways, his unit is designed to interdict crime such as credit card theft, child trafficking, drug smuggling, etc.

Patrolling with Weeks is his K-9 trooper, an 8-year-old German Shepard. Working with other troopers, they have broken up criminal activities that have had national and international involvement.

The Northmont Rotary Club meets at noon each Tuesday at Meadowbrook at Clayton, 6001 Salem Ave., Clayton.

Pictured with Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Joe Weeks (left) is Rotary President-elect Brad Rarick. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/10/web1_Trooper_Joe_Weeks-1.jpg Pictured with Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Joe Weeks (left) is Rotary President-elect Brad Rarick. Photo by Dr. Mike Barrow, M.D.

