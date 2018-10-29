Northmont Middle School blood drive is Nov. 5

CLAYTON – Northmont Middle School and the Gudorf Law Group are teaming up with Community Blood Center to sponsor a community blood drive Monday, Nov. 5 from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Northmont Middle School cafeteria, 4810 West National Road, Clayton.

Everyone who registers to donate will get the special edition “Get in the Game For Life” T-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

The “Get in the Game For Life – Lifesaving Blood Donor” campaign celebrates November as the time of year when football championships are made. The CBC fall T-shirt honors donors as champions for saving lives.

CBC is expanding the opportunity to donate platelets and plasma at select community blood drives. Platelets are blood cells that help control bleeding. Plasma is the fluid component that helps maintain blood pressure. Both are vital to the treatment of cancer, organ transplant, burn, and trauma patients. New platelet donors are in high demand, especially those with blood types A, AB, or B-positive. Find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at (937) 461-3220.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1(800)388-GIVE. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

‘Get in Game’ to be a champion for saving lives

Staff Report

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services® is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to 25 hospitals and health centers within a 15-county service area in the Miami (Ohio) and Whitewater (Indiana) Valleys. For more information about Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services®, visit www.givingblood.org.

