Drug raid conducted in Clayton

CLAYTON — The Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E. Task Force served a search warrant Thursday at 1838 Winston Woods Dr. in the City of Clayton ending a month long drug trafficking investigation.

During the execution of the search warrant, Task Force detectives recovered a large quantity of fentanyl, heroin, marijuana and U.S. currency from the residence.

Twenty-nine year old Deaires Lamont Powell was arrested and booked at the Montgomery County Jail on possession of drugs charges. Additional charges will be reviewed with the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The R.A.N.G.E. Task Force recognizes in order to be truly successful, the support and assistance of the general public is essential.

Call the Narcotic Hotline at (937) 225-6272. All calls are kept confidential.

Fentanyl, heroin, marijuana and U.S. currency confiscated