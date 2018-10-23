Northmont Drama Club’s Fall Show set

CLAYTON — The actors are loose and the audience is in control! This fall, the Northmont Drama Club proudly presents a unique and engaging theatrical experience: Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind.

This bizarre theatre experiment, written by Allen Gray, originated from a small theatre in Chicago. The audience is given the titles to 45 different 2-minute plays. That’s right, 45 different plays! The ensemble of actors has 90 minutes to perform as many shows as possible, but what they perform is up to the audience.

Never before has the audience had so much control. Find a title you like, shout it out, and the actors perform it. The actors and the audience then must work together to beat the clock. The performances for Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind will be Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 1-3 at 7 p.m. with the house opening at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $5 at the door, and special commemorative merchandise will be sold to help support the Northmont Drama Club. All performances are located at the Northmont Community Auditorium at the Northmont High School at 4916 W. National Rd. Clayton. The performance will also feature a souvenir sale.

For more information, or to reserve tickets in advance, email the Drama Club Director, Ranger Puterbaugh at rputerbaugh@northmontschools.net, or visit northmontdramaclub.weebly.com to check out the online box office.

