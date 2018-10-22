Cline named Student of the Month

CLAYTON — The Northmont Rotary recently recognized Alexandra Cline as the Northmont Rotary Student of the Month.

Alex, a senior at Northmont High School and expected valedictorian, has been in the Northmont Honor Society for 4 years, been a 4 year recipient of the Best of the Bolts, and is excelling in multiple Advanced Placement Classes.

Her school community activities include Pep Band, Pit Crew for the musical, President of Students Against Destructive Decisions (for 2 years), and attended the Aileron Leadership Summit. In addition to these activities, she has found time to volunteer with scouting, House of Bread, and “Bagging for Tips.”

The Northmont Rotary Club meets at noon each Tuesday at Meadowbrook at Clayton, 6001 Salem Ave., Clayton.

Alexandra Cline is shown receiving her Student of the Month award from Northmont High School Principal Dr. Jason Inkrott. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/10/web1_AlexandraCline.jpg Alexandra Cline is shown receiving her Student of the Month award from Northmont High School Principal Dr. Jason Inkrott. Photo by Dr. Mike Barrow, M.D.

Staff Report

Reach the Northmont Rotary Club at (937) 540-0012.

