Annual Rotary Auction set for Nov. 10

ENGLEWOOD — Calling all bargain shoppers! The annual Rotary Auction will be held Saturday, November 10, at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1000 Wenger Road in Englewood.

This community fundraiser and social event has been a staple of the Northmont community for over three decades. Whether it is to shop for Christmas gifts, look for a bargain or simply enjoy the gathering of friends, you will not want to miss out on this evening of fun.

Hot snacks, pizza, wings, chips, soft drinks and beer/wine are included with the purchase of a $25 ticket, which admits two. They can be obtained from any Rotary member or, tickets will also be available at the door.

Doors open at 6:15 p.m. with the live bidding starting at 7 p.m. Bob Hogstrom will again be donating his services as the auctioneer. For individuals interested in silent bids, multiple tables will be set up with sponsorship by local business and loaded with a variety of items.

Cathy Hutton and Scott Rolfes, co-chairs of the 2018 Auction, remind everyone that you do not have to be present to win the Vacation Package. Again this year, the vacation package (one of the premier items of the night) will be sold by raffle rather than auction. Raffle tickets ($25 apiece or five for $100) can be obtained from any Rotary member or on the evening of the auction.

Hutton said this has always been one of the highlights of the auction but was only available to those that were able to attend. By utilizing a raffle ticket approach, it allows other community members to have an opportunity to still get the vacation package. Should the winner not choose to take a vacation using the package, they can take $5,000 as a cash payout.

Auction proceeds are used to support scholarships for Northmont students, Boy Scout Troop 325, the Aullwood Farm and Center as well as other local groups.

For additional information or to purchase tickets, call Mike Barrow (836-5170), Cathy Hutton at the Northmont Area Chamber of Commerce (836-2550), or Scott Rolfes at Kindred Funeral Home (832-2600).

The Northmont Rotary is well under way with planning of its annual auction. Under the leadership of Co-chairs Scott Rolfes (left) and Cathy Hutton (right), members are gathering donations of items and cash for this community event. Tickets (admits two people) can be obtained from any Rotary member for $25 or at the door. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/10/web1_Rolfes_Hutton.jpg The Northmont Rotary is well under way with planning of its annual auction. Under the leadership of Co-chairs Scott Rolfes (left) and Cathy Hutton (right), members are gathering donations of items and cash for this community event. Tickets (admits two people) can be obtained from any Rotary member for $25 or at the door. Photo by Michael Barrow, M.D.