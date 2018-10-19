Students/schools invited to compete

GRANVILLE — The Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Program has invited Ohio students and teachers to creatively demonstrate their energy knowledge during National Energy Awareness Month. The U.S. Department of Energy made the designation to emphasize the importance of energy and energy production to our nation’s economic prosperity, security and quality of life.

To engage students in conversations about energy, contestants have until October 31 to take part in the Ohio School Energy Challenge. The contest calls for students to submit a short video or photo demonstrating how everyday tasks can, or cannot, be accomplished using petroleum-based products. More than 50 cash prizes and awards will be distributed.

“Our primary goal is to help educate Ohioans about the important role crude oil and natural gas-based products has in our everyday lives,” said OOGEEP Executive Director Rhonda Reda. “Teachers have a critical role in demonstrating to students the importance of STEM in areas such as geology, physical science, environmental science, engineering and chemistry, among other areas, and why they play an important role in energy development.”

Once the contest closes on October 31, each entry will be reviewed, and the top awards will be determined by OOGEEP representatives. Fifty prizes will be awarded for submissions from elementary, middle school and high school students, including four, $500 first place awards.

Six elementary schools will also win a school-wide assembly of OOGEEP’s Rock’N in Ohio presented by PopFusion. The program is a full hour of fun, music, prizes and energy education activities.

Contest details, rules and information about how students and teachers may enter are all available on the OOGEEP website. Contest winner will be announced by January.

“National Energy Awareness Month is an opportunity to talk about the tremendous impact of Ohio’s oil and gas industry not just on the United States, but on the entire world,” said Reda. “The more our students understand the science of the oil and gas industry, the more opportunities they will realize while considering the more than 75 industry careers available in Ohio.”

OOGEEP provides educators support and programs throughout the year including classroom presentations to science classes for all ages through the Petro Pro program. OOGEEP also supports our students by sponsoring State Science Day awards in the spring and provides annual scholarships for students pursuing a career in the oil and gas industry. More information about all the resources provided, at no cost, to teachers and students can be found at www.oogeep.org/teacher-students/.

https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/10/web1_OOGEEP.jpg

OOGEEP challenges students to demonstrate energy knowledge

Staff Report

The Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Program (OOGEEP) is a non-profit statewide education and public outreach program. Created in 1998, OOGEEP provides a variety of programs throughout the State of Ohio. These programs primarily focus on teacher workshops, scholarships, science fair, firefighter training, industry training, career and workforce development, research and guest speaker programs.

The Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Program (OOGEEP) is a non-profit statewide education and public outreach program. Created in 1998, OOGEEP provides a variety of programs throughout the State of Ohio. These programs primarily focus on teacher workshops, scholarships, science fair, firefighter training, industry training, career and workforce development, research and guest speaker programs.